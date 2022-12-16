What is the weather today predicting for our area? December 16th...
BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
Today
Snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 15 by 5pm. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 2. Blustery, with a northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 6. Wind chill values as low as -17. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -20. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 2. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near -2. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -15. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. West northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around -21. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. North northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -19. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
