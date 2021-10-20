Exploring the Future of Facilities - VCPS Facilities
Staff, Parents, and Community,
Our community survey on Exploring the Future of School Facilities has been distributed and should have arrived in your email inbox and mailbox.  If you did not receive a survey, please contact Haley at our district office (701.845.0483).  The purpose of this survey is to receive your feedback on our exploration of school facilities.  PLEASE complete the survey online or hard copy and return back to us prior to Monday, November 1st.
 
If you are looking for more information about Exploring the Future of School Facilities, we have a webpage that has been designed to give you access to our public presentation and facilities information.  The page may be found at https://sites.google.com/view/vcps-building-exploration/home
 
If you have any other questions, need help completing the survey, or would like to discuss Exploring the Future of School Facilities, please don't hesitate to contact us via email, phone, or thru social media.  
 
701.845.0483- District Phone
josh.johnson@k12.nd.us- Email Address
Valley City Public Schools- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
hiliners.org- Webpage
 
Thank you,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

