Weatherman Says More Snow On The Way
Get those shovels ready as predictions are saying more snow for our area tonight and into Monday...
Drive careful out there!
Today
Snow, mainly after 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. High near 24. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Low around 5. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 8am and 5pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around -4 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -26. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -28. West wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near -1. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -19. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near -2. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near -3. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year's Day
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -6. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
