Despite the move to Sunday, the 2023 version of the Sheyenne RiverFest was a resounding success with record numbers of kayaks on the Sheyenne River.
Due to forecasted rain on Saturday, organizers of the event moved it to Sunday, but that did not deter the large number of people to pull out their kayaks and head down the Sheyenne River.
Kayakers launched their crafts from the National Fish Hatchery and a few launched from Fort Ransom State Park. The hour-and-a-half journey ended up at Chautauqua Park.
As part of this year’s festivities, the Valley City Parks and Rec held their Craft & Vendors Show. The show was scheduled to be at Chautauqua Park on Saturday, but the forecasted bad weather had the VCPR move indoors to the Rec Center Gym. The move did not stop a large number of people to walk through the Rec Center and visit several booths. A raffle was also held in conjunction with RiverFest. Below is a list of the winners and the their prizes.
Adult Kayak 1 (green) - Videlle Hamilton; Adult Kayak 2 (green) - Tracey Thompson; Adult Kayak 3 (blue) - Phoebe Francis; Grill - Benjamin Schuldheise; Inflatable Kayak - Brandy Johnson; $250 Scheel’s Gift Card 1 - Gina Thornton; $250 Scheel’s Gift Card 2 - Ardis Martin; Hand Crafted Paddle -Lerud-Mathias; Lake Canvas/Print - Jeanne Burchill; Kayak Cooler - Randy Eggermont; $100 Appliance City Gift Card - Tyler Stockland; Cooler - Mark Bartle; $50 Valley Meat Gift Card - Chico Kelly; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 1 - Gina Thornton; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 2 - Drew Jacobson; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 3 - Dave Sather; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 4 Sarah Wangrud; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 5 Samantha Beauchman; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 6 - Brenda Klein; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 7 - Brandy Johnson; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 8 - Kara File; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 9 - Tina Current; Epworth’s Holy Grounds $10 Gift Card 10 - Sarah Miller; Smore’s Kit - Christine Rosaasen.
All raffle proceeds go to the development of the Sheyenne River Water Trail of accessible docking, signage and amenities.
The Valley City Parks and Rec want to thank everyone that came out for the Craft and Vendor Show and RiverFest and they are already looking forward to 2024!
