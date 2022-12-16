• I-94 remains closed Dickinson to Fargo No travel advised in Barnes County.
• The Transfer Station is closed today 12/16/2022. Garbage pick up is suspended until next week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday pick up days will not be charged for extra garbage next week.
•Prairie Frame Shop closed Dec. 16
• The Clubhouse Lounge is closed, Dec. 16
• Valley City Barnes County Public Library closed Friday December 16th, due to blizzard conditions.
• Gaukler Wellness Center/VCPR is closed December 16. Reopening Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m.
• Sanford Health clinic of Valley City will be opening at noon, will be reevaluating at 10 AM. Watch for further updates.
• Valley Barber Service will be closed today.
• Valley Officeworks closed December 16.
• Vitalant Blood Drive cancelled for 12/16.
• TLChildcare is closed Dec. 16.
• Healthier You Nutrition cancelled for 12/16.
• BEK of Valley City offices will be closed 12/16.
• Barnes County Commission, all Barnes County offices are closed December 16th.
• Valley City Times-Record Newspaper Weekend (December 16th) Edition e-edition is available online at www.times-online.com. Print edition is awaiting pickup in Detroit Lakes, December 16th.
• VCPS Superintendent Johnson shared with students, family and friends, "In what may be the considered as one of the most bizarre weeks in recent memory, the decision on school tomorrow may be one of the easiest that I've made during my 10 years as a superintendent. With that, there will be No School on Friday, December 16th at Valley City Public Schools. This "storm" day will be made up on Friday, May 26th. This afternoon a survey was shared with all parents and staff via email and with 7-12 students on Canvas. We really appreciate the feedback as our school district considers how we can best use virtual learning days v. storm days in the upcoming months. Next week, we will share the results of this survey along with a virtual learning report following the school board meeting on Wednesday, December 21st. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/693J77Z (Parent Survey) Thank you, students, parents, and staff, for your flexibility and resourcefulness this week. We know this week wasn't easy for anyone, and I very much appreciate the support that you have provided with these difficult decisions. We will look forward to seeing students and staff back "in-school" on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. On behalf of our school staff and board members, we hope you will have a very enjoyable, restful, and relaxing holiday break. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
• Valley City State University will be closed tomorrow, Friday December 16. Offices will be closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report to work. Check campus email or www.vcsu.edu for other updates. Please check with specific events, as they may be canceled or rescheduled.
• No School - Valley City Pubic Schools, St. Catherine School, Maple Valley.
• School Activities - Valley City Hi-Liners: Gymnastic meet scheduled for 12/16 has been cancelled. Valley City School Board meeting for Dec. 16th rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21st at 3:30pm in board meeting room. Maple Valley Raiders: Friday JH girls basketball game @ Kindred has been postponed to 12/20 at 4:30 p.m. Elementary concert is rescheduled for December 19th, 10 a.m.. Grades 9-12 11:45 a.m. and 7-8 grade concert at 1:45 p.m. St. Catherine School: All activities cancelled for December 16th. Barnes County North Bison: Boys JV Game postponed.
• Virtual Learning Day - Barnes County North is a virtual learning day December 16th.
• Barnes County Senior Center - public transit closed, food box distribution scheduled for today, rescheduled for Monday, December 19.
• Abused Persons Outreach Center in Valley City closed. For services 24/7 call 701-845-0072.
• Bank Forward, Valley City to open at 10a on 12/16.
• Barnes County Museum Closed 12/16.
• Central Avenue Chiropractic will open at 12:30 PM Friday, 12/16.
• The Coffee Cup Cafe closed 12/16
• Dacotah Bank, Valley City will delay opening until 10am Friday 12/16
• FCCU, Valley City opening at 10 a.m. December 16
• Real Deals of Valley City open Friday, December 16, 12-6p.m., Saturday, December 17, 10a.m.-4p.m.
• Subway of Valley City closed 12/16
• Epworth Holy Grounds Closed 12/16
• John Deere Seeding Group. Due to the severe winter weather causing the I-94 closure, we are planning a delayed 9:00 am start at the factory, Friday, 12/16. We will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed and post any changes via email and the hotline.