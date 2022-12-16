Weather Cancellations Graphic

• I-94 remains closed Dickinson to Fargo No travel advised in Barnes County.

• The Transfer Station is closed today 12/16/2022. Garbage pick up is suspended until next week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday pick up days will not be charged for extra garbage next week.
 
•Prairie Frame Shop closed Dec. 16
 
• The Clubhouse Lounge is closed, Dec. 16
 
• Valley City Barnes County Public Library closed Friday December 16th, due to blizzard conditions.

