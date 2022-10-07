If anyone is seeking some confusion this week, the continuing WOTUS disagreement is a good place to start.
WOTUS is short for ‘Waters of the US,’ and while the water itself is not problematic, the interpretation of what constitutes a ‘water of the US’ certainly is.
Driving around during the spring outside of town in our area, which is known as the ‘Prairie Pothole Region,’ makes it seem like everything is a wetland. All the low spots, some of the middle ground, and even a few spots on hilltops. There’s water sitting everywhere. But are those regulated under the Clean Water Act?
For those planning on building houses near bodies of water like the Sacketts (in the Sackett vs EPA 2007 case), it isn’t as simple a process. The Sacketts bought a property by Priest Lake in Idaho, and obtained all the necessary building permits. However, a few days after beginning construction by bringing in fill (rock and gravel to sit underneath the foundation of the house), they were visited by the EPA.
Their property was considered a wetland under EPA jurisdiction because of the Clean Water Act, the Sacketts were told, and were sent letters about the huge fines they could pay if they refused to remove the fill, obtain another special permit, wait three years, and then they could build their new home.
While the EPA doesn’t have any way to make people pay fines until after a court ruling in the EPA’s favor, it does seem staggering that they have that much power. Starting on Monday October 3rd, the Sacketts again enter the Supreme Court to have them definitively state what exactly should be included under the EPA jurisdiction, as far as waters go.
There are a few terms that we’ll be hearing a lot as this case continues.
First is ‘navigable waters.’ That is the scope of what the Clean Water Act can regulate. The Clean Water Act (CWA) further defines navigable waters as ‘waters of the United States, including the territorial seas.’
A 1986 clarification on the 1972 CWA wording of ‘waters of the US’ defines them as ‘traditional navigable waters, interstate waters, all other waters that could affect interstate or foreign commerce, impoundments of waters of the United States, tributaries, the territorial seas, and adjacent wetlands.’
Next is ‘impoundments,’ which are things like dams, any sort of built structure that may cause the body of water to deepen or raise above its natural level.
The last is ‘adjacent.’ This is where everything gets really tricky. Adjacent means ‘attached to’... but it also means ‘next to.’ Things that are next to each other are not necessarily touching each other.
Because ‘adjacent wetland’ is so unclear, the court introduced another term in one of the court cases that challenged the CWA: ‘Significant nexus.’ This means that the body of water in question- while perhaps not directly flowing into a navigable water body- may have an effect on that navigable water body seen in its physical, chemical, or biological characteristics.
Clear as the Mississippi, right? Or perhaps Ashtabula in the height of algae season?
Be sure and pick up your Oct. 7-9 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read the full story. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.