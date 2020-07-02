Since 2012, Donny Eberle and Zach Rohde, owners of Bridgetown Builders, have designed and built custom homes, eco-friendly buildings, garages, duplexes, additions and more using the latest technologies and products.
Now, they have something exciting in the works: Waterfront Meadows.
It’s the city’s newest residential housing development, which became a reality after a partnership, Bridgetown Development, was formed. Ivy Real Estate Group’s Loni Trapp, who has been involved in the project from the very beginning, will be assisting Donny and Zach in getting residents into the beautiful finished products—3-bed, 2-bath townhouses and single-family homes.
