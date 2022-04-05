The Sheyenne River Water Trail is envisioned to be a 199-mile continuous water trail spanning four counties and five towns.
That’s a lot of land to cover, but Mary Lee Nielsen and the Sheyenne Valley Water Trail Advisory Committee is gathering a cadre of allies to try and get the trail a third national designation, while providing necessary quality of life improvements to make the trail a fantastic option for recreation for everyone.
“This whole thing is put together with partnerships along the way, and that’s how we make things go,” Nielsen said. “Our ultimate goal with this trail is to get national designation. We have the national scenic byway, we have the national north country trail and so we want to get the national water trail so we have three national designations right here through Valley City, Lisbon and all those areas.”
