In the final moments of the longest day of the year, the sun set over Valley City, and upon a hill, at the Medicine Wheel Park, a small group of community members gathered to watch it all go down, marking the twilight of the Summer Solstice.
“It’s the longest day of the year, it’s the solstice, sol means sun and stice means stop so the sun stops,” Wes Anderson, Barnes County Museum curator, told the Times-Record. “It’s the furthest north the sun to appears move, its the tilt of the earth, it’s changing and and that is what gives us our seasons. So this is the peak of height of the sun in the sky for us, 47 degree North latitude and now it is gonna get darker. It is the nature of things, it is going this way forever.”
Medicine Wheel Park is where people have been going to view the Solstice for many years. Joe Stickler, Valley City State University Professor and Valley City State University Planetarium, serves as the sagely guide to the solstice and caretaker for the park, which itself came to life as a student project for the university in 1992.
Read the full story in your Thursday, June 23rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.