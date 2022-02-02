The TV show, Shark Tank, inspired the STEAM Shark Tank Fair. Students worked together and brainstormed issues they faced or knew others faced. Once they had their problem in mind, they created an invention to help fix that problem. Solutions included a shovel that spreads salt to help break down the snow and ice, tape dispenses that followed you around as you taped gifts, and even a drain system to recycle sink water to prevent water waste! Once the students created their prototype, they were challenged to develop a pitch to sell their product to potential “investors” at the Shark Tank Fair.
