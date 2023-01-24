If you have a child that is enrolled at Jefferson or Washington School, consider signing them up for the upcoming after school STEAM program. For 2nd-3rd graders at Jefferson and 4th-6th graders at Washington, an amazing opportunity to expand their minds is available through the STEAM programs. Utilizing different techniques, kids are required to use their imaginations and creativity to learn different areas including Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
Coming up on January 30 to February 23rd from 3:15-5:15 p.m., students at Jefferson School will be focusing on a Robotics program. Different design challenges will be held where they will also learn about Cue robots, coding, Sphero robots, Lego WeDo 2.0, and so much more. During the same date range and times, kids at Washington School will be learning about engineering. Students will be testing their engineering skills with design challenges, robot creations, and also creating a Rube Goldberg design.