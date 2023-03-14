Four students from Washington Elementary School in Valley City had a unique opportunity to make a presentation to lawmakers at the State Capitol.
The presentation was part of the K-12 Education Technology Showcase that was hosted by North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) EduTech.
For Cooper Anderson, Brady Lautt-Nicholson, Joshua Sykora and Cassandra Hansen it was a chance to demonstrate and present their game, Bloxels.
Cooper Andersen describes what Bloxels is. “It is a game where you make your own game. You can make your own textures for your own games. Make your own blocks, enemies, players, background. Personalize it to be your own. And basically do whatever you want.” The making of the game was a group effort. “We all made our own individual things,” Anderson continues. “But they all came together basically just represented us, STEAM.”
The game does have value in the classroom as well. Sykora explains how this game can be used as a teaching tool. “ In it there is specific classings and you can see, games that you made, things that your class made, and you can look through them and play them.You can use it in the classroom as a way to learn or just teaching other people about some topic.” Sykora continues, “you can just randomly hand out topics the games and you can look through them and find different topics that might interest them.” The projects had some educational criteria that needed to be met. Some of those criteria includes topic, best practices, and current trends in education technology. It is a way that teachers and students can demonstrate the innovative ways schools in North Dakota are engaging students with computer science and cybersecurity to improve learning.
The trip was more than just demonstrating these projects. “It was really cool being in the capitol building doing this,” Lautt-Nicholson said. “We got to tour around the capitol building, it was pretty fun. And we got to see a giant room and they said the roof was supposed to look like the sun. And the other room was supposed to look like the wifi symbol, it was fun and the food was delicious.”
Ten schools from around the state took part in the event that was held at Memorial Hall at the North Dakota State Capitol.
Jessica Enstad, a K-6 Library Media Specialist, is the STEAM after school program adviser. She along with Sheila Kriewald, STEAM Program Director, accompanied the students on the trip to Bismarck.
