Washington Elementary has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025, having demonstrated effective implementation of Apple technology in the course of engaging its students.
“We are now the only school in the state of North Dakota to be recognized,” Washington Principal Chad Lueck said during a ceremony recognizing the achievement at Wednesday morning’s school board meeting. “There’s only one other school in its history to be recognized in that manner.”
According to a statement issued by the school district, Apple Distinguished Schools are “centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence” that use Apple technology to aid in the creativity, collaboration and critical thinking of their students.
“Just a short time ago, we challenged our staff with the implementation and integration of iPad and Apple technology within their classrooms,” Lueck stated. “This designation validates the staff’s willingness to learn something new, and the hard work that goes with it.”
