WashingtonAppleSchool

Washington Elementary has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025, having demonstrated effective implementation of Apple technology in the course of engaging its students.

“We are now the only school in the state of North Dakota to be recognized,” Washington Principal Chad Lueck said during a ceremony recognizing the achievement at Wednesday morning’s school board meeting. “There’s only one other school in its history to be recognized in that manner.”

Recommended for you