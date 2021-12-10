Washington Elementary 5th grade music class presented “The Lights of Jingle Bell Hill” program on December 7th for family and friends.
The play focuses on the residents of Jingle Bell Hill and their frustration to win the annual holiday contest. Each year, one resident - Larry - refuses to decorate. Throughout the course of this hilarious and heart-warming musical the town folks discover the real reason for Larry’s reluctance to get into the holiday spirit.
Read the full story in your Dec. 10-12, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.