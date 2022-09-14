Raccoon with rabies

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is notifying the public of a situation in Maddock, ND, which may have resulted in potential rabies exposures. A captive raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Anyone who may have been bitten by the raccoon, or had contact the raccoon’s saliva, should speak with a health care provider as soon as possible regarding the risk of potential rabies exposure. “Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” said Amanda Bakken, an epidemiologist with HHS.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects mammals, including humans. In the United States, the virus circulates in wild animals and is most commonly found in bats, raccoons, skunks, coyotes and foxes. Rabid wildlife can transmit rabies to unvaccinated cats, dogs and farm animals, which then pose a threat to people.

