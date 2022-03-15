The National Weather Services has a fair forecast for the coming week, with highs expected to hit the upper 30’s to 40’s through till Sunday, which is predicted to have a near-50-degree high temperature.
As temperatures warm up, you can expect that the great quantities of piled-on snow that have dominated streets and sidewalks will be melting.
“Living in North Dakota it’s the time of year when roads are going to be wet and dirty, so there’s not much we can do about that, that’s why we live here,” Valley City’s Public Works Director, Clint Klemish, said. “There’s a lot of curb lines and gutters that have snow and ice pack in them … so water may cut their own trenches underneath and they will find their way to catch basins as intended, and if they don’t, that’s when we’ll take the proper steps to go and remove, cut some ice and snow and help them to get where they’re going.”
The ten-day forecast is looking positive, with a warming trend expected through the week and especially into the weekend, with the NWS reports noting that the degree of warming will be dependent on the amount of snowmelt.
