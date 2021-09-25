The Waldheim WELCA and church would like to apologize that they had to cancel their meatball dinner. With COVID-19 so rampant now, leadership felt they had no choice.
This meatball and lefse Dinner was scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 12th at the Waldheim Lutheran Church in Rural Kathryn, ND.
