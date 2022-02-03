Valley City is waking up and getting ready for our day to a -25 actual temp for this morning commute to work, school and other. Stay warm out there and if you don't need to go out, stay safe and at home.
National Weather Service reports....
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing.
Hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern North Dakota, west central and northwest Minnesota.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Dangerously cold wind chill values as low as 55 below zero are expected through the morning hours today. Temperatures improve some this afternoon, but wind chills around 25 below zero may linger into the evening. Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph may lead to drifting or patchy blowing snow over parts of the Red River Valley this afternoon. A fast moving clipper will bring increasing light snow chances late this afternoon through tonight, with widespread light accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch possible. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph tonight may also combine with falling snow to reduce visibilities to less than one mile in blowing snow. This may create minor travel impacts tonight through Friday morning.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday A stronger system arrives Friday night into Saturday and has the potential to bring greater travel impacts to the region due to snow accumulations and blowing snow. Much of the region could receive light accumulations, however there is a 40 percent chance for greater than 4 inches of snowfall north of Highway 2 in MN. Strong winds 25 to 35 mph gusting to 50 mph may develop from the Red River Valley and west. This may lead to whiteout conditions depending on timing and blowable snowfall. Currently there is a 30 percent chance for open country blizzard conditions to develop.
Upcoming Forecast
Friday
Patchy blowing snow before 10am. Mostly sunny and cold, with a steady temperature around -7. Wind chill values as low as -32. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -23. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a south wind 20 to 29 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Saturday Night
Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 3. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
