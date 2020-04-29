Barnes County Auditor Beth Didier says that the Auditor’s Office has received a ton of inquiries about how to handle the 911 address changes on the Absentee/Mail In Ballot Application. Many people are receiving an application in an envelope addressed to the new, updated address, while the application inside shows the old address. This is most likely because the person may not have updated their driver’s license with ND DOT, which is where the voter file information comes from. Voters should indicate the correct, updated address on the application. If they still have questions, they may contact the office at (701) 845-8500.
Voting Questions and Answers in Regards to 911 Address Changes
