NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a General Election for ALL PRECINCTS in the County of Barnes, State of North Dakota, will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. of that day. No other polling locations will be open on Election Day.
There will be ONLY ONE polling place open for those individuals who need or wish to vote in-person on Election Day, or those who miss the mail-ballot return deadlines. Ballots must either be hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, or must be postmarked by Monday, November 7, 2022 in order to be counted. If you’ve requested and received a ballot and miss the deadline, please bring the mail ballot with you to the polling place on Election Day, and give it to the election workers, who will then change your record from a mail-ballot voter to an in-person voter and allow you to vote in-person.