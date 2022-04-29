Flood mitigation efforts remain underway and the city is optimistic that it is prepared for the anticipated volumes of rain this weekend may bring.
Though there is likely to be over two inches of rain coming this weekend, there has been space freed in the Baldhill Dam to account for this, according to Rich Schueneman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The National Weather Service is predicting an upcoming rain event for Valley City … that came out to 2.36 inches of moisture, Scheuneman reported. This is the first of two known upcoming events, another being expected about a week later.
Calling for volunteers to walk the levees and patrol for safety and security. Crawford is looking to set up training for levee walkers, and there will be a need for members of the public to step up and into a role. The levees will need to be patrolled 24/7 and the city is looking at having 4-hour shifts. Volunteers do need to be at least 18 years of age. There will be 2 training sessions on Friday, April 29th at the VC Firehall (12pm and 6pm). If this is something you would be able or interested in doing, you must attend a training session. Just show up at the Firehall at Noon or at 6pm. For more information or to sign up to volunteer you can call the Flood Hotline at 701-890-7848.
Saturday, when the rain comes, city employees cannot be on the levees. As such, volunteers will be sought, and Crawford and Commissioner Jeff Erickson will be helming those volunteer outreach efforts.
Fire Chief Scott Magnuson spoke to the cruel realities of what happens to those who fall into the floodwaters.
“We did a rescue drill last night … we factored in that a 180-pound person in the water today would go a block in less than a minute. So if you do see somebody … something hit that water, you need to make a phone call. You’re not going to pick them out … we won’t even have time to put a boat in, it’ll be that fast. Stay off the dikes.”
There is a non-emergency hotline for residents in need of information or updates on the flood emergency situation. This hotline is also the one to contact to offer your services in volunteering.
That hotline is 701-890-7848.