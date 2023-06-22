Our Barnes County Historical Society and Museum, preserves the history of all things local with exceptional fashion.
The museum staff and curator, Wes Anderson, works tirelessly bringing the pieces of history before the community and visiting tourists.
This task can only be accomplished by working with a key group of volunteers to offer visitors valuable services. Unfortunately, over the past few years there has been a decline of volunteers who are there to offer their time and effort to its upkeep and smooth operation. The museum staff, being a skeleton crew, depend heavily on the kindness of the volunteers who are mostly of the retirement age range and older, as a whole. Those vital volunteers greet the visitors and tourists at the door to offer them insight and a welcome smile as they embark on the journey of knowledge and all the excitement and intrigue housed just inside the museum walls.
Our Central Avenue facility is a top-tier local museum. At 90+ years old, the Historical Society is the oldest in the state, one of the largest local museums in the state, and is one of the few open year-round. The Barnes County Museum has hosted representatives from the Smithsonian three different times, the national entity having recognized the uniquely high-quality local exhibits,
Throughout its existence, the Barnes County Historical Society/Museum has been dedicated to collecting and preserving the historical records of the local area, its history, heritage, cultural and economic development. Today, the museum continues to collect and display artifacts of local, regional and national interest and maintains the history of the people, families and communities in the Barnes county region for the historical record.
Volunteers are a vital part of the museum to greet visitors, answer questions, encourage folks to sign the guest book, help out at the gift shop and perform other miscellaneous tasks.
For Barnes County residents, helping educate visitors and locals alike about this beautiful, historically rich area is a point of pride. Getting to share the wonders of our historical record, the stories of the unique artifacts and exhibits at the museum, and playing a part in the continuity of the historical society’s success is a fulfilling pastime and it’s a great way to get out of the house and socialize.
Do you have a couple of hours to donate to the Barnes County Museum? Does being a volunteer sound just perfect for you? Call Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966 or stop in and say hello at the museum, 315 Central Avenue North in downtown Valley City.
Their regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, closed on Sunday.
Our museum is a wonderful place of history and wonder. Please consider being a volunteer.