Fort Ransom Sodbusters

Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department (NDPRD) invites the public to experience the 2023 Summer Sodbuster Days, July 8-9, at Fort Ransom State Park. The Sodbuster event is an opportunity for visitors to experience what homesteading and pioneer life was like in North Dakota. This event showcases horse-drawn farming demonstrations and displays and brings to life the historic Sunne Farm. 

The two-day event is packed with activities the entire family can enjoy.  Grab some handmade lefse or ice cream and catch one of the demonstrations on blacksmithing, threshing, and woodworking at the sawmill. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and a pie auction. The Sunne House will be open for self-guided tours.  After the event, visitors are invited to explore the park and the 20 miles of stunning trails the park has to offer. 

Recommended for you