Viper Hockeytown Champs

Back Row:  Coach Kyle Roelfsema, Coach Dylan Boyle, Coach Shane Kalbrener. Standing:  Gavin Wiebe, Beck Dietrich, Corbin Petersen, Ben Johnson, Nixon Langemo.Kneeling:  Riggs Kasowski, Gray Kasowski, Brody Kalbrener, Kayson Ziemba, Riley Roelfsema, Brody Metcalf, Braxler Chase. Front:  Tyler Olsen

Submitted VC Hockey Club

The Valley City Viper squirts would breeze through pool play, going 3-0, and pull out a 4-2 win in the championship game of the Warroad, MN Hockeytown USA B/B1 tournament last weekend. 

