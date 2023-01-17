Submitted VC Hockey Club
The Valley City Viper squirts would breeze through pool play, going 3-0, and pull out a 4-2 win in the championship game of the Warroad, MN Hockeytown USA B/B1 tournament last weekend.
The Vipers opened up with a 9-0 win vs. Woodbury, MN Friday night and then rolled to an 8-0 win vs. Warroad, MN and a 10-0 win vs. Roseau, MN Saturday, before besting Park Rapids, MN 4-2 in the championship on Sunday.
The Vipers would have 11 different players collect points in pool play and the usual suspects, Gray Kasowski, Brody Kalbrener, Kayson Ziemba and Riley Roelfsema would come up clutch in the championship game. Goaltender Tyler Olsen would post three consecutive shutouts and turn away 11 of 13 shots in the championship game.
VC 9 vs. Woodbury, MN 0: Ziemba (2G, 1A), Riggs Kasowski (1G, 2A), Kalbrener (2G), G. Kasowski (1G, 1A), Roelfsema (1G), Braxler Chase (1G), Ben Johnson (1G), Beck Dietrich (1A)
VC 8 vs. Warroad, MN 0: G. Kasowski (3G, 1A), R. Kasowski (2G, 1A), Kalbrener (1G, 2A), Chase (2A), Gavin Wiebe (1G), Corbin Petersen (1G)
VC 10 vs. Roseau, MN 0: Petersen (4G), R. Kasowski (2G, 1A), Brody Metcalf (3A), G. Kasowski (1G, 1A), Kalbrener (1G, 1A), Ziemba (1G, 1A), Roelfsema (1G)
VC 4 vs. Park Rapids, MN 2 (championship): G. Kasowski (1G, 2A), Kalbrener (2G), Ziemba (1G), Roelfsema (1A)
The Vipers are now 13-4 on the season and and will face off against a field of 16 in the Grand Forks Classic tournament next weekend.
