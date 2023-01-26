Viper Hockey

The Valley City Vipers squirt team garnished their second tournament championship in as many weekends when they bested a field 16 teams to win the Grand Forks B-Dubs Shootout B1 championship last weekend. 

Like the weekend before, the Vipers would roll through pool play beating MacDonald Manitoba 11-0 Friday night, West Fargo, ND 7-1 Saturday afternoon and Sioux Falls, SD 7-0 Saturday night.       

