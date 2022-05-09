A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the Sheyenne River Valley and Valley City, issued by the National Weather Service on Monday, with a flood warning in effect until May 14.
“They’re holding water back for us,” Gwen Crawford, Valley City Administrator, said. “They’re still planning to crest tonight at 11 p.m. at 16’ and it’ll stay above 15…so we’ll be putting the Viking Bridge (closure) back in.”
Other roads may have to close should the situation worsen, Crawford said.
Monday’s weather may be the most severe, with the NWS predicted all possible hazards in the afternoon, including golfball-sized hailstones, 60mph hours and even a tornado or two.
Rainfall is expected to be widespread with 1-to-2 inches and pockets of higher amounts possible into the night. Smaller areas could get up to 3 inches with an increase in ongoing flooding. Spring snow melt flooding continues along the Red River and its tributaries.
For the longer-term forecast, hazardous weather is expected Wednesday, Thursday and possibly into Friday. Impacts will stem mainly from the potential for additional or prolonged flooding.
A flood warning is in effect until May 14, and the river is expected to get close to 16 feet by midnight tonight, according to the NWS.
