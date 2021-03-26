As we commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th, I would like to focus on the first major battle of the Vietnam War between the US Army and the North Vietnamese Army, the Battle of la Drang Valley November 14-16, 1965. Joe Galloway was a newspaper correspondent and columnist who got his wish to cover growing turmoil in Vietnam. He was with Lt. Col. Harold (Hal) Moore’s Battalion at la Drang Valley. Joe received the Bronze Star for carrying a wounded soldier to safety while under heavy enemy fire. If you have read Joe Galloway’s book We Were Soldiers Once…And Young, or seen Randolph Wallace’s movie We Were Soldiers based on Galloway’s book and starring Mel Gibson, you are aware of what happened at the Battle of la Drang Valley.
