The Fargo Air Museum partnered with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941 is hosting Vietnam Memorial Week April 29 through May 5. Saturday, April 29 kicks off the week with an opening ceremony at 9:30am. Sunday, April 30 ceremony begins at 11:30am. The opening ceremony consists of remarks from Dr. Tim Mahoney, Fargo mayor; POW/MIA speaker, Ed “Doc” Ahonen, Master SGT. (RET.); ceremonial wreath laying by Vietnam veterans; bagpipes by Kirk Brickman; and more.
Sunday, April 30 ceremony consists of environmental agency speaker, Tanya Kemper; Cass & Clay County Veteran Service Officer speakers, Curt Cannon and Chris Deery; and United Patriotic Bodies speaker, Jason Hicks; and more.
The Vietnam Memorial Wall, Canadian Vietnam Memorial Wall, and many exhibitors are on display all week.
The week is free will donation with no registration required.
"Seeing this memorabilia really brings me back. It’s important to remember and honor all those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms. Freedom is not free."
-- Ed “Doc” Ahonen, Master SGT. (RET.
HISTORY NIGHT WITH LOCAL RETIRED VIETNAM VETERAN
The Fargo Air Museum is hosting their quarterly History Night Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The event features local Veteran, Dr. Glenn Thoreson, F-4 flight surgeon. Dr. Thoreson will share his experiences as part of the 559th Tactical Fighter Squadron during the Vietnam War.Dr. Thoreson flew 21 combat missions over South Vietnam as co-pilot of an F-4 Phantom II. Visit the Fargo Air Museum May 2 to hear the incredible story of how he saved a life.
The event will start at 6:30pm followed by a Q&A and social hour with light refreshments. A $10 donation is requested, no pre-registration required. Museum members are able to attend the event at no cost.
"My USAF adventure started as a young boy, watching anything that flew! Flying actually became a reality in my senior year of medical school, at University of Kansas. The Vietnam War was heating up, and all of my classmates needed to make a decision regarding enlistment, OR being drafted! I elected to apply to USAF School of Aviation, and accepted. This was my "open door" to flight training!"
The Fargo Air Museum was founded with the nonprofit mission of promoting aviation through education, preservation and restoration. Located on 19th Ave. N. just east of Interstate-29, the Fargo Air Museum is home to aircraft of all eras. Visit www.fargoairmuseum.org for additional information.