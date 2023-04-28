Vietnam Memorial Wall Photo

The Fargo Air Museum partnered with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941 is hosting Vietnam Memorial Week April 29 through May 5. Saturday, April 29 kicks off the week with an opening ceremony at 9:30am. Sunday, April 30 ceremony begins at 11:30am. The opening ceremony consists of remarks from Dr. Tim Mahoney, Fargo mayor; POW/MIA speaker, Ed “Doc” Ahonen, Master SGT. (RET.); ceremonial wreath laying by Vietnam veterans; bagpipes by Kirk Brickman; and more.

Sunday, April 30 ceremony consists of environmental agency speaker, Tanya Kemper; Cass & Clay County Veteran Service Officer speakers, Curt Cannon and Chris Deery; and United Patriotic Bodies speaker, Jason Hicks; and more.

Recommended for you