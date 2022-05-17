The Valley City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors came by to honor and recognize Vicky Jones and Vicky’s Viking Room for being recognized as one of the top eight lunch spots in North Dakota by Best Things North Dakota.
This marks yet another feather in the cap for the hometown favorite, which has been serving Valley City for 20 years and was named in 2020 by Only In Your State as one of the top 10 restaurants in North Dakota.
“It takes a whole team to run a place,” Jones said. “It’s exciting...we’ve worked hard, everybody’s worked hard.”
Pictured along with the Chamber Ambassadors is Vicky (far right) and her husband Terry Jones (center), as well as her kitchen and serving staff.
Vicky’s Viking Room is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. located 253 Central Ave N in downtown Valley City.
