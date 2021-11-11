VFW and AmVets Honor and Color Guard Members were assisted by Boy Scouts Troop #3562 with a flag presentation ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park in honor of Veterans Day on November 11th.
Pictured back row (l-r): Bernard Elsner, Paul Sherman, James Verwey, Donovan Kosse, Myron Jabs, Edna Elsner, David Steidl, Elaine Walls and Rick Huseby. Front row (l-r): Elliott Aberle, John Oakland, Dylan Wangrud, David Wintch, Joshua Sykora, August Hochhalter, Trent Johnson, Jackson Manlove, Jack Schroeder and Quinn Kruger.
Valley City Public Schools recognized several Veterans and Active Military members in Valley City and the surrounding areas with a special video “America America.” To view the video visit VCPS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VCPSHL1/ VCPS Photo