Sons of Norway Hjemdahl VC Lodge #4-48
host Syttende Mai luncheon buffet
May 17 is Constitution Day in Norway. Syttende Mai actually means just that, May 17, and it refers to the day when Norway’s constitution and independence was recognized in 1814.
To celebrate this auspicious day, the Sons of Norway hosted a truly traditional smorgasbord of scrumptious Norwegian foods, from pickled fish and beets to risgrøt and of course a towering, ringed wedding cake.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, May 19th Times-Record to read stories, and see photos, from this event and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.