The Shop Local for the Holidays sweepstakes is underway. Congratulations to our week #1, 2, 3 & 4 winners: Sam Quick, Jill Olon, Noah Kaber, Nancy Sorenson, Ben Meier, Penny Zaun, Mavis Dilts and Brielle Dulay.
Who will be the lucky week #4 winners? Check out Tuesday, December 8th Times-Record and see if you are one of the two week #4 winners.
The TR is joined by these participating businesses: Bong’s Bootery, NuCara Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy, Handy Home & Hardware and Urban Couture.
Your local newspaper and these fine sponsors have teamed up to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and have a chance to win free merchandise.
Times-Record readers can enter the contest by filling in their name and contact information on a form published each Wednesday in the Times-Record through December 16th, and then dropping it off at a participating business. Each week, names will be drawn and the winner will receive two gift cards to the aforementioned businesses.
Winners please stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes.