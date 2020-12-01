The Shop Local for the Holidays sweepstakes is underway. Congratulations Nancy Sorenson and Penny Zaun, our week three winners.
Nancy has won a $20 gift certificate to Smith Lumber Hardware and Rental Store and Penny has won a $20 gift certificate to Bong’s Bootery.
The Times-Record always encourages shopping local, especially during the holidays.
The TR is joined by these participating businesses: Bong’s Bootery, NuCara Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy, Handy Home & Hardware and Urban Couture.
Your local newspaper and these fine sponsors have teamed up to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and have a chance to win free merchandise.
Times-Record readers can enter the contest by filling in their name and contact information on a form published each Wednesday in the Times-Record through December 16th, and then dropping it off at a participating business. Each week, names will be drawn and the winner will receive two gift cards to the aforementioned businesses.
Winners please stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes.