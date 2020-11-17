By TR staff
The Shop Local for the Holidays sweepstakes is underway.
The TR is joined by these participating businesses: Bong’s Bootery, NuCara Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy, Handy Home & Hardware and Urban Couture.
Your local newspaper and these fine sponsors have teamed up to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and have a chance to win free merchandise.
Times-Record readers can enter the contest by filling in their name and contact information on a form published each Wednesday in the Times-Record through December 16th, and then dropping it off at a participating business. Each week, names will be drawn and the winner will receive two gift cards to the aforementioned businesses.
Be sure and check out to see if you are one of the week #1 winners in your Tuesday, November 17th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.