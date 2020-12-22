Congratulations to the TR Shop Local Weekly Winners…
Week #1 Winners - Jill Olson & Sam Quick
Week #2 Winners - Noah Kaber & Ben Meier
Week #3 Winners - Nancy Sorenson & Penny Zaun
Week #4 Winners - Mavis Dilts & Brielle Dulay
Week #5 Winners - Kevin Nawman & Jody Henjum
Week #6 Winners - Rafael Rivera & Juleen Cruff
Winners be sure to stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, to claim your prizes before December 31st. Thank you to all participants, we appreciate you supporting our local businesses and special thanks to our 2020 Shop Local participating businesses: Bong’s Bootery, NuCara Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy, Handy Home & Hardware and Urban Couture. These fine sponsors teamed up to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and a chance win free merchandise.