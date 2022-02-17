Chance Fraze, new manager of Trestles Bar & Grill and the Valley City Town and Country Club, brings a new vision for the bar, grill, event venue and country club.
Overall, Fraze hopes to keep the country club moving forward to regain its glory and promote its availability as an event space to the general public. The club has undergone renovations to create additional meeting and event space. The pro shop was remodeled and relocated to the upper level of the building. New decor and accents are now in place to create a refreshed ambience. A golf simulator has been added to the amenities.
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 17th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.