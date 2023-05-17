May is National Tennis month, and what better way to celebrate than helping PE instructors continue to teach tennis in their classes. The Valley City Tennis Association recently donate equipment to two local schools and their physical education programs.The United Tennis Association Northern Section donated tennis equipment to local organizations to share within their community.
According Susan Kringlie, of the Valley City Tennis Association, the process of getting the equipment started about three weeks ago. “In late April, I received a tennis prize pack including extra youth tennis racquets from the USTA Northern section to celebrate National Tennis month. I was attending my quarterly Board of Directors meeting and all of the members who lived outside of the Minneapolis area were given tennis equipment to share with their communities.” Tennis racquets and low compression tennis balls were donated to Valley City High School PE instructor Scott Roehrich and to Washington Elementary School PE teacher Lizabeth Lindteigen, who both teach tennis in their classes.
Kringlie says this is not the first time a donation like this has occurred. “VCTA has given tennis equipment to the elementary and high school PE programs over the years, including youth racquets, low compression tennis balls, teaching curriculum and mini-nets, Kringlie said. “Our mission is to promote the growth of tennis in the Sheyenne Valley Community so we want to support tennis in the schools in any way we can.”
The donation of the equipment by the VCTA is like an investment, helping the already very strong high school tennis program which has seen many state tournament appearances and successful seasons by team and individuals over the years. Kringlie says “By investing in youth tennis equipment, coaching and programs, the VCTA has committed to supporting tennis at all levels. The Junior Team tennis program, that is now seven years running, serves as a feeder program to the junior high and high school programs.”
Recently, the importance of tennis in Valley City was evident when a vote by the Park Board was reversed. In February, the Valley City Park Board voted to remove tennis courts from City Park in favor of pickleball courts. After a meeting of the Valley City Tennis Association, a petition was started with the finished petition presented to the Park Board. On May 4th, the Park Board reversed the February decision and voted to keep the City Park tennis courts. The City Park courts will be a shared facility to be used by tennis and pickleball players. VCTA President Erik Kringlie says the reversal shows how important tennis is to the Valley City community. “Very positive and thankful for such an amazing tennis community in Valley City,” Kringlie said. “City Park courts are such a historic part of this community and whatever we can do to maintain such a beautiful place to play tennis is important.”
Be sure and pick up your May 17th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.