PE Instructors get tennis equipment

Washington Elementary PE teacher, Lizabeth Lindteigen, pictured with students who are ready to play some tennis with new equipment donated by the VCTA.

May is National Tennis month, and what better way to celebrate than helping PE instructors continue to teach tennis in their classes. The Valley City Tennis Association recently donate equipment to two local schools and their physical education programs.The United Tennis Association Northern Section donated tennis equipment to local organizations to share within their community.

According Susan Kringlie, of the Valley City Tennis Association, the process of getting the equipment started about three weeks ago. “In late April, I received a tennis prize pack including extra youth tennis racquets from the USTA Northern section to celebrate National Tennis month. I was attending my quarterly Board of Directors meeting and all of the members who lived outside of the Minneapolis area were given tennis equipment to share with their communities.” Tennis racquets and low compression tennis balls were donated to Valley City High School PE instructor Scott Roehrich and to Washington Elementary School PE teacher Lizabeth Lindteigen, who both teach tennis in their classes.

Recommended for you