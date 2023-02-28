Oda Voltersvik, an extraordinary Scandinavian artist, has performed at important venues internationally including Carnegie Hall & Scandinavia House, Wigmore Hall & St Martin in the Fields, “Palermo Classica” International Festival and the Norwegian Opera House.
Oda has been the artist in residence for a week at the Edvard Grieg museum in Bergen.
As a solo and chamber musician she has held recitals for numerous important concert societies and in important concert halls in Norway, UK and the US.
For the years 2021 and 2022, she received the honourable Norwegian Arts Council`s work grant for younger and newly established artists. Oda is a 1st prize winner of the Bradshaw£Buono International competition (2017) and finalist in the Jaques Samuels competition (2016). For solo and chamber music projects, she has been awarded grants from the Arts Council Norway, Fund for Performing Artists, Music Norway, Bergen Municipality and Fegerstens foundation among others.
Oda is also member of Volt & Potenza duo. For autumn 2021, she started her own concert series “Volt Classics” in Bergen. Her CD releases “NEO”, “Firebird” and her piano duo recording “Khoreia” has received great reviews internationally.
Oda holds a Master in Performance from the Royal College of Music London and an Artist Diploma from Trinity Laban Conservatoire (with distinction from the Intercollegiate Jury).
Valley City State University welcomes the public to join them as Oda shares her musical talents with Valley City in her performance at the Center for the Arts building, Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.