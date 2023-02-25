A free show will be held at the Planetarium on Valley City State University Campus in Room 309 of the Rhoades Science Center on Saturday, February 25th starting at 1 p.m. The Planerarium is located at 101 College Street SW in Valley City. Elevator available by west entrance.
What did the ancient Scandinavians see when they investigated their high northern skies over 1000 years ago? Ancient Norse gods, Odin, Freya Saga, and Loki explain some of the sky stories known to the Vikings.
The show is open to kids and adults of all ages. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come join the fun.
For more information contact Wes Anderson, 701-845-0966