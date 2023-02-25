Norse Sky - Wes Anderson/VCSU Planetarium

A free show will be held at the Planetarium on Valley City State University Campus in Room 309 of the Rhoades Science Center on Saturday, February 25th starting at 1 p.m. The Planerarium is located at 101 College Street SW in Valley City. Elevator available by west entrance.  

1:00 P.M. Norse Sky

Recommended for you