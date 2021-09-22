The Valley City State University Alumni Association is hosting their 2nd Annual VCSU Alumni Motorcycle/Car Cruise on Saturday, September 25th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This fun event is open to anyone wanting to ride their motorcycle or drive their classic cars around the county.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, September 22nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.