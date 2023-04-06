V500 VCSU Auction Scholarship 2023

The 28th annual Valley City State University Scholarship Auction will be held April 28, at the Valley City Eagles Club. The theme is “A Night at the Track” and attendees are encouraged to dress in racing attire of any kind. Auction tickets are $60 each, which includes admission, two drink tickets and a buffet dinner.

“The scholarship auction is the single biggest event (in terms of generating scholarship dollars) the VCSU Foundation office works on each year,” said Kim Hesch, assistant director for advancement. “Scholarships are vital to VCSU’s success and all proceeds from the auction go directly to V-500 and Century Club scholarships.”

