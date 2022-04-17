Valley City, N.D. - The 27th annual Valley City State University Scholarship Auction will be held April 29, at the Valley City Eagles Club. The theme is “Back to the 80’s” and attendees are encouraged to dress in 80’s fashion trends. Auction tickets are $60 each, which includes admission, two drink tickets and a buffet dinner.
“The scholarship auction is the single biggest event in terms of generating scholarship dollars that the VCSU Foundation office works on each year,” said Kim Hesch, assistant director for advancement. “Scholarships are vital to VCSU’s success and all proceeds from the auction go directly to V-500 and Century Club scholarships.”
The social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. Last year the silent auction moved to a virtual format and will be made available on the Handbid app once again. The silent auction will start on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. and will end on Friday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. After downloading, participants can follow the prompts to create an account, then choose “VCSU Scholarship Auction 2022” from the list. Users can monitor their winning and losing bids from the dashboard, receive notifications when they have been outbid, and checkout within the app at the end of the night. Participants need not be present to win.
The evening will also feature popular raffle giveaways, the chance to purchase bottles of wine at the Mystery Wine Table and a new game, Spin the Prize Wheel, for a chance to win a variety of gift cards and other promotional items.
The buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with live auction to follow at 7 p.m. This is an opportunity to bid on great items while contributing to scholarships, offering some financial relief for future and current VCSU students.
Auction items are currently being solicited for the event. Anyone wishing to donate an item can contact the VCSU Foundation office. As the event approaches, a list of silent and live auction items will be made available on the VCSU Foundation website at vcsualumni.org and click on the “Auction” banner.
For more information regarding the VCSU Scholarship Auction, to purchase tickets, or to donate an item, call the VCSU Foundation Office at 701-845-7203.