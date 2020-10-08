Reverend Dan Faust plants a lot of squash—so much that the harvest is measured in semi-loads rather than wheelbarrows!
Valley City State University teams up with Faust through its Learning to Live class, which is meant to teach the spirit of volunteerism. VCSU sent seven buses filled with 220 college students to help Faust harvest his squash.
