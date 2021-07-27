Valley City State University recently hosted their “Forward Together” Campaign Kickoff and Media Day. This event served as a public preview into the university’s Forward Together endeavor and offered time for leaders from both VCSU and the broader community to speak about the campaign’s goals, the significance of each facet, the vision for VCSU’s future and the support the community has and continues to offer the institution. VCSU President Alan LaFave welcomed those who attended the Campaign Kickoff at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse, offering remarks about VCSU’s mission to ensure student success, the university’s incredible growth and the milestones yet to be achieved. He transitioned into speaking about the continuation of past success through forward progress and spoke briefly about the Forward Together Campaign that VCSU has announced. The audience viewed a video outlining the many facets of this campaign, all the changes and benefits it will bring and the positive impact
Here’s the campaign’s stated goal: “VCSU’s mission is to provide students with the best possible experience in the classroom and in competition. Our momentum with the Center for Fine Arts will boost our fine arts experience and pivot our attention to remedying our outgrown facilities for athletes whose footprint has not changed since 1961.”
The Forward Together Campaign is split into two phases. Phase I focuses on the construction and completion of an addition to the Osmon Fieldhouse. This $18 million project will provide VCSU athletes with an indoor turf practice facility, indoor track, updated strength and training areas, new and expanded locker rooms, updated and expanded public areas, classrooms and meeting rooms and the Viking Hall of Fame. As student-athletes make up one of the largest segments of VCSU’s campus, VCSU’s must offer the types of updated facilities that they expect from their post-secondary choice. These facilities and benefits will ensure the continued recruiting and retention of these student-athletes.
The second part of Phase I is Scholarship Enhancement, a $1 million enterprise that aims to keep scholarship allotment on pace with enrollment growth and inflation, maintain an accessible and affordable VCSU education, and bolster recruitment and retention of next-generation VCSU Vikings.
After addressing these first goals of the Forward Together Campaign, President LaFave spoke about why Phase II is equally important and serves another large segment of the VCSU population.
“[T]he Forward Together campaign…includes the renovation of several key educational spaces on campus including McCarthy Hall and the Student Center,” LaFave said. “These buildings are key areas of our campus and McCarthy Hall is slated to house our acclaimed education program.”
Renovations on campus will bolster VCSU’s nationally-acclaimed education programs, from which some of the best teachers emerge.
“Preparing teachers for North Dakota and beyond is one of our hallmarks here at VCSU,” he continued. “Renovating McCarthy Hall will supply our School of Education with cutting-edge labs and modern classrooms to prepare the next generation of teachers.”
These $2 million renovations will update McCarthy Hall’s classrooms and tech labs, student workspaces, instructional technology, mechanical, HVAC and electrical systems. Classrooms, tech labs, and workspaces will be cutting-edge and allow for increased student collaboration. Renovations also include a two-story atrium entrance, a bridge corridor from McFarland Hall and extensive exterior renovation.
