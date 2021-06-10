Come and enjoy two free public Planetarium shows at Valley City State University’s Rhoades Science Center (Room 309 - Elevator available at West door). These two shows will be presented as a double feature on Saturday, June 12th. The first show, “The Solar System,” is a 30 minute tour of our solar system’s planets and the 3 dwarf planets by none other than the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station.
