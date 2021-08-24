Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) President Dr. Alan LaFave and BEK Communications Cooperative have announced another major contribution to VCSU’s ongoing Forward Together capital campaign.
“This gift is a significant investment in our technology capabilities for the facility upgrades,” LaFave said. “It also improves our ability to ensure the community fully enjoys the benefits of the first-class facilities provided through the Forward Together campaign. We are very appreciative of BEK Communication for their tremendous support of this campaign and their ongoing commitment to VCSU.”
Specifics of the gift will be detailed closer to completion of the Forward Together campaign, but the commitment from BEK is multi-faceted and will be a critical piece of VCSU’s future campus.
