VCSU Campus

Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) has been rated as one of the Best Colleges in America for 2023 by Money.com.

VCSU was given four out of five stars and is one of four North Dakota schools included in the ratings. The overall ratings are determined by comparing acceptance rates, affordability, graduation rates, and employment after graduation. VCSU was one of 736 colleges in the United States listed.

