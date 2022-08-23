ElisaKrumwiede

Valley City State University’s Elisa Krumwiede has been passionate about education since childhood, and never for a second did she doubt that she would one day be at the head of a classroom.

“I really liked school growing up, I was a student athlete, I had amazing coaches and teachers,” Krumwiede told the Times-Record. “My dad taught in a vocational college my whole life growing up. I just think it was … I don’t know if I ever considered much else, because it was so natural to me.”

