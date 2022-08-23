Valley City State University’s Elisa Krumwiede has been passionate about education since childhood, and never for a second did she doubt that she would one day be at the head of a classroom.
“I really liked school growing up, I was a student athlete, I had amazing coaches and teachers,” Krumwiede told the Times-Record. “My dad taught in a vocational college my whole life growing up. I just think it was … I don’t know if I ever considered much else, because it was so natural to me.”
That lifelong passion has taken Krumwiede from elementary school to higher education, but whether her students are just starting their educational careers or nearing the peak of them, she remains focused on engagement and enrichment, preparing young people for life by imparting upon them skills for success.
“I think it’s really important for education to be practical,” Krumwiede said. “I think it’s really helpful for a lot of learners, if not all, to be able to understand that the skills you’re learning today are the skills that will be useful forever. I think (career and technical education) really embodies that.”
It should come as no surprise that Krumwiede was recently honored for her talent at teaching, named by the North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education as its teacher-educator of the year.
