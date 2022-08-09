Tammy Katuin got her first taste of being a landlord when she was living in Fresno, California.
“I was living by myself in a three-bedroom house and I thought ‘I wonder if anybody would pay to rent a room in a house,’” Katuin recalled. “And sure enough they did.”
Having since relocated to the Peace Garden State, Katuin was inclined to continue the habit of renting out rooms, and did the same with her house in the area – but then COVID-19 struck, and the prospect of strangers living under her roof suddenly grew less inviting.
Rather than give up, she decided to spread out, and began looking out for a property away from her home that she could rent out – and sure enough, providence was ready.
“A friend was getting ready to retire, wanted to sell her little cottage in Valley City and leave and I bought that,” Katuin said. “That’s my first one, called the Cozy Cottage in Valley City. One-bedroom, super cute cottage.”
She took that cottage and spruced it up, improving upon the property and turning it into a livable home away from home, pet-friendly and able to sleep four. It was certainly a start – but Katuin’s empire was only just beginning. It wasn’t long after getting the Cottage established that she discovered there was a wealth of clientele to tap into for our particular bend of the river.
