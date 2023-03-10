The Music Department at Valley City State University will be hosting the senior recital of Lydia Watkins, piano, on Friday, March 10th at 7:30 pm. The program will contain music by Claude Debussy, Johann Sebastian Bach, Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Lydia is a senior Performance major and Piano Pedagogy minor from Valley City. For piano lessons she previously studied under Professor John LeTellier and currently studies under Dr. Ozzie Johnson. During her time with the VCSU Music Department she has participated in Concert Choir, Concert Band, and NAFME. She also teaches piano through the Community School of the Arts. After graduation, she will be attending graduate school in the fall to pursue a master’s degree in Piano Pedagogy and Performance.